The need for a new speculative building for industrial development is as great as ever in Defiance County.
That was the message delivered by one county official during the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation's (CIC) monthly meeting Thursday afternoon at Defiance County East.
Jerry Hayes, the CIC's executive director, who also is known more generally as the county's economic development director, told members Thursday that Defiance County has no buildings to provide to prospective industries. Many communities, including Defiance, have used speculative buildings to attract such companies.
The company DECKED, for example, recently has occupied such a building on Elliott Road that was constructed by a group of investors. But no other such buildings are available here.
However, NAI Harmon Group, which is promoting development of a business park next to Defiance's Carpenter Road Johns Manville plant, has received site plan approval for a speculative building on Commerce Drive. And Hayes said the group which financed the Elliott Road building is interested in the possibility of constructing a second one.
He told the CIC board that Harmon Group made a presentation Thursday to JobsOhio for funding that would help with its Commerce Drive plans.
"We really need some buildings," said Hayes. "... It's something that we're actively working on. This is a priority, and it's my recommendation that it stay a priority, so that we can get investment and jobs into this county."
Defiance Mayor Mike McCann expressed one frustration with the process, noting that prospective industries want the buildings for "next to nothing" despite "huge investments" in them. But he noted that "we've lost solid leads" because "we didn't have a building."
Earlier Thursday, Kirk Jones of "7 Mindsets" made a presentation to the board about his company's social-emotional learning programs for school children in grades K-12. These attempt to hone decision-making skills while instilling positive attitudes and motivation.
Jones explained that the program cost is $5,000-$7,000 for each school in which it is implemented. A number of area schools are participating.
He said grant funds through the Four County ADAMhs Board can be used to cover the cost. Defiance County Auditor Jill Little said all schools receive grants from the ADAMhs Board.
CIC board president Ben Nighswander suggested helping schools with grants if school principals are interested, or perhaps fundraising, to implement the 7 Minds programs.
In other business Thursday, the CIC board:
• received an update from Carla Hinkle, CIC workforce manager about a recent business and industry survey her office conducted this year. She received responses from 17 of 50 employers who were asked to respond, with most doing so in June or July. Hinkle also informed the board that 1,800 people out of a Defiance County workforce of 16,600 were unemployed (9.8%) at last check.
• approved the July financial report. Hayes reported that the CIC's liquid assets totaled $377,437 as of Thursday.
