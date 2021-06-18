Defiance County’s community improvement corporation (CIC) discussed the possibility of a downtown redevelopment district in Defiance during its monthly meeting Thursday.
CIC Director Erika Willitzer noted that the City of Defiance has received a $20,000 grant through JobsOhio to help establish such a district. She credited Niki Warncke, the city’s planner, for her diligence in seeking the grant.
Willitzer added that she and Warncke have a meeting set up in July to discuss the district.
She further explained that legislation passed by the Ohio General Assembly in 2016 set up a procedure for these districts. She said they function like a tax increment financing area in which property taxes on new investment are redirected to pay for infrastructure.
According to Willitzer, the money will be used to work with The Montrose Group, a Columbus firm which “will guide us through the process.”
Defiance Mayor Mike McCann — a CIC board member — said “we were excited when we got it (the grant).”
The board approved a motion allowing Willitzer to sign the related grant agreement with JobsOhio.
On another front, the CIC continues to look for a new workforce development manager following the departure of Carla Hinkle earlier this year.
Willitzer reported that filling the spot has been taking “a little longer than expected. I feel like we’re getting close.”
She is hopeful a new workforce manager can be in place in July.
In other business Thursday, the board:
• received a recap of the summer manufacturing camp that was held this month in conjunction with the Defiance Dream Center from the CIC’s corporate secretary, Kortney Williams. She also noted that a “manufacturing summit” will be held at Defiance’s K of C Hall on July 29 with representatives of Ohio Means Jobs, Northwest State Community College, the Regional Growth Partnership and the Paulding County Economic Development.
• learned from Willitzer that she is assisting with eight possible business expansion projects. She also informed the board that the Village of Ney has completed a housing study and hopes to establish a community reinvestment area.
• agreed to invite one member each from the Hicksville and Sherwood village councils to future CIC board meetings. A representative of Defance City Council attended Thursday’s session.
• approved the May financial report.
• received a project update in non-public session from Willitzer.
