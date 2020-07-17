The search for a new Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) director has produced a variety of applicants.
That was the word delivered at the annual meeting Thursday of the CIC, a public/private organization that promotes business expansion and retention in Defiance County through financial contributions from the public and private sectors. The board also reviewed 2019 activity and approved amendments to CIC by-laws (see related story).
CIC board president Ben Nighswander told fellow members that the process to replace Jerry Hayes, who plans to retire at year's end, has produced "quite a few applicants" after the position was recently posted. Hayes has been the CIC's executive director for 20 years.
Nighswander explained that a committee is working to ensure that the "correct candidate" is found while the board will be involved as well.
"We do have quite a few applicants already that have applied from a variety of backgrounds and from a variety of areas," Nighswander told the board. " I think as far as Wisconsin, all over Ohio, so at the early onset — there's still a couple weeks for people to apply — we've gotten a really nice pool of talent that we can look at and see what makes the most sense for Defiance County. How do we find the right person to take Jerry's knowledge and move the ball forward."
Hayes remarked that "indeed, it has been a great pleasure to serve you as executive director since the start of 2000 actually. I truly mean it when I say there's been very few bad days and a lot of very enjoyable productive days, so I always appreciated the support of the CIC, the local government officials and our partners at the state."
Too, he complimented his two staff members — Carla Hinkle, workforce development manager, and Kortney Williams, office manager.
"We have a very productive and cooperate staff," said Hayes. "Anybody that calls in can tell that. And I want to thank them for their support and good naturedness along the way."
