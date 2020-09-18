Defiance County's economic development director repeated the need for a new speculative building Thursday afternoon during the Defiance Community Improvement Corporation's (CIC) monthly meeting in Defiance.
CIC Director Jerry Hayes said he has received several requests from prospective businesses for buildings. Some were for large structures and some for medium buildings, but he said none are available in Defiance County to offer.
Too, there was a realtor's request for a smaller 10,000 square-foot building, Hayes explained, but this wasn't available either.
"So our efforts continue," he said. "I have reached back out to a developer group that we talked to approximately four weeks ago, waiting for their reply."
Bryan Keller, president and CEO of Keller Logistics Group — also is working on the matter, according to Hayes.
More encouraging for Hayes and the CIC is news he delivered noting that the NAI Harmon Group will be awarded financing through a state agency to help construct an 80,000 square-foot speculative building near the Carpenter Road Johns Manville plant. A site plan for this building recently was approved by Defiance City Council in the planned Harmon Business Park on land the city provided and financed.
In another matter, Hayes told he met with an official from Pioneer Railcorp., owners of the short line track that travels through Defiance and Defiance County, to discuss the company's new campaign to develop rail service sites. The official also met with Keller, Hayes indicated.
"They are putting on a fairly aggressive campaign to work with communities to develop rail service sites," said Hayes. "... And we discussed the possible future improvements that might be taken at the Defiance yard. Since they bought the railroad they've put well over $2.5 million in line improvements, and they intend to continue on that."
Defiance County commissioner Ryan Mack — a CIC board member — complimented Pioneer Railcorp, noting that the short line track has been much busier compared to five years ago.
The company purchased the track in Ohio and Indiana in recent years from Maumee Western Railroad.
In other business Thursday, the CIC board:
• approved the August financial report, showing liquid assets of $386,702. Those totaled $376,570 on Wednesday, according to Hayes.
• learned from Hayes that public records and records retention policies need to be adopted by the CIC board. Hayes' office will draw up drafts for the board to consider.
• received Workforce Development Manager Carla Hinkle's report. She noted that she is working to connect better with schools following changes they have implemented due to the coronavirus situation. "I think the most important thing now is just making that connection with the schools," said Hinkle. She said that the annual Manufacturing Day for school kids to learn about manufacturers — normally scheduled in October — has been canceled.
• agreed to move the board's October meeting scheduled for Oct. 15 to 3 p.m. on Oct. 14. This will allow the board to attend the October Zoom meeting of the Regional Growth Partnership (RGP), based in Toledo. Hayes explained that the RGP has invited the Defiance County CIC board to participate in the meeting. The only other CIC board to be invited by the RGP, he said, is Wood County.
• learned from Hayes that the City of Defiance has asked Maumee Valley Planning Organization to conduct a housing survey in preparation for creating another community reinvestment area. Such areas allow tax abatements on new development.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.