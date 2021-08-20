Ground has been broken for a $22 million project in Defiance County's Hicksville Township.
That news was part of the economic-related information shared at the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation's (CIC) monthly board meeting Thursday.
CIC Director Erika Willitzer informed the board that excavation has begun for EnviroKure, LLC's new facility near the large Hillandale Farms egg-laying operation on Rosedale Road east of Hicksville. EnviroKure will process chicken manure from the Hillandale operation.
Willitzer indicated that a groundbreaking will be held in the future.
"We're still waiting to hear when they're going to have their groundbreaking, but I've been by the site," she said. "Excavating has started. Everything's moving there."
County commissioners have approved a 10-year tax abatement for the project, which expects to create up to 30 jobs. Willitzer said information has been sent to the state for approval.
She also reported that county commissioners have signed a "compensation agreement" for the Mark Center solar field planned by the firm Candela Renewables. Among the terms: commissioners will receive a one-time $1.6 million payment.
Willitzer also mentioned Keller Development Group's planned construction of a 195,000 square-foot packaging facility on Commerce Drive near Johns Manville's Carpenter Road plant. Her office is working on a related enterprise zone tax abatement agreement which will require county commissioners' approval.
She informed the board that she is waiting on a related approval from the state while the affected school districts already have signed off on the tax abatement package.
As for business employment levels, Willitzer noted that Defiance County's unemployment rate was 6% as of June 21, but only 35 weekly unemployment claims were registered as of July 1.
"No wonder no one can find workers," she said.
Earlier, the CIC's corporate secretary, Kortney Williams, provided the board with a marketing report. (Williams recently was promoted to marketing and workforce manager while Sonya Herber replaces her as office manager.)
Among other things, Williams explained detailed efforts to spread the word about the county's businesses and industry on social media.
She said the CIC office has more than 700 followers on social media while the goal is to have 1,000 signed up by the end of 2021.
Too, Williams explained efforts to post and keep updated workforce information — including job openings — on the CIC's website.
And she noted that the CIC's new "manufacturing summit" — a breakfast held in conjunction with Paulding County and others at Defiance's K of C Hall on July 29 — was attended by 65-70 persons. The event featured a number of speakers to inform employers about various efforts to train and/or locate workers.
"We're hoping for higher attendance in the future," Williams said.
She also told the board she has met with Northwest State Community College officials to discuss the possibility of holding a "manufacturing day" there for kids.
In other business Thursday, the board:
• met in non-public executive session to discuss project updates.
• approved the CIC's confidentiality and conflict of interest policy.
• approved financial reports for June and July.
• learned from Willitzer that she has conducted 79 business visits since becoming CIC director earlier this year. She said her goal is 125 visits.
