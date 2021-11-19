Defiance County's new economic development director presented an overview Thursday afternoon of her office's 2021 activities and 2022 plans.
The report from Erika Willitzer, executive director of the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC), highlighted the CIC's monthly board meeting Thursday at the Defiance County East building on East Second Street.
In a powerpoint format, Willitzer and her staff ran through a presentation with a "super hero" theme that recognized challenges associated with the coronavirus situation. Acknowledging the difficult work of healthcare workers who have often been characterized as heroes during the pandemic, she added that "so are our business community leaders. We're all heroes, and I've seen some great things come out of the leadership in Defiance County."
Noting 2021 accomplishments, Willitzer said announced investment in new economic development projects totaled more than $161 million. She provided a list during Thursday's meeting, although two projects are still pending and thus not named.
"They are confirmed to come, but we are still working on some land acquisition and some other matters for them," explained Willitzer. "But I would say those are very close to being accomplished as well."
The largest projects on the list include:
• "Project XYC" in Defiance, $50 million. Because the project has not been finalized, economic development officials cannot yet provide details publicly.
• the Harmon Business Park in Defiance, $49 million.
• EnviroCure, LLC, Ohio near Hicksville, $22 million. The company plans to construct a fertilizer plant next to Hillandale Farms' egg-laying operation.
• Hicksville Health/Vancrest of Hicksville, LLC, $15 million. The company is planning to build a new senior healthcare facility in Hicksville.
• Candela-Mark Center solar field project, $11.5 million. The solar field is proposed on farm land around Mark Center.
• Keller Logistics Group, $7.1 million. The company is planning to invest $7.1 million in real property improvements for a new packaging facility on Commerce Drive, east of Carpenter Road.
• Wetcasting Manufacturing Co. in Defiance, $6 million. The start-up company plans to begin operations on Quality Drive and manufacture a stone veneer facade for homes.
Speaking generally about 2021, Willitzer added: "It's been a lot of work. There's been a lot of people in this room that have assisted on all these different projects. So, kudos to the individuals in this room ... and then the team members that have helped make this happen."
Willitzer reported that she has made 139 business visits this year, when 125 was the goal, while she met with 54 developers. The goal was to meet with 75, she explained.
Meanwhile, CIC Marketing and Office Manager Kortney Williams detailed some of the workforce development tasks undertaken this year.
Eight "major events" were held, she said, including a manufacturing summit, manufacturing camp for junior high school kids and a manufacturing day for students at Northwest State Community College.
Williams also noted some of the CIC's marketing efforts, monthly e-newsletters, creative videos and stories about local businesses and quality-of-life opportunities. Too, the agency has reworked its website, which is maintained within the CIC office.
As for 2022, the CIC hopes to launch its "home-grown program," which the organization has been working on all year, according to Willitzer.
"It's now formalized," she said. "We have the program. We're hoping to launch this nonprofit that will actively grow Defiance County. .. it's going to allow us to go after grants that will support business and workforce development initiatives, and then it will even be able to be distributed to other entities."
The program contains 5 Es — engage, experience, educate, excursions and elevate.
These include a wide range of tasks that promote economic development and improve business opportunities through such things as workforce recruitment, engagement with local schools and students, business visits and interaction, informational sessions for students and business, and elevating certain persons into the workforce with incentives such as a daycare option for kids.
In other business Thursday, the CIC board:
• passed a motion approving a waiver concerning a tax increment financing (TIF) agreement on Defiance's northside for Keller Logistics Group's planned development. A 60-foot strip of land will be traded for a 40-foot strip to accommodate Keller's new packaging facility.
• approved the October financial report.
• met in non-public session to discuss economic development matters.
