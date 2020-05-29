The Defiance Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) board hasn't met in two months due to the coronavirus situation, but the public-private agency's finances remain stable.
That was the word delivered by CIC officials during the board's meeting Thursday afternoon at the Defiance County East building in Defiance.
The CIC, which promotes economic development in Defiance County, relies on contributions from local companies, as well as public funds from the county and municipal governments.
Board treasurer Tyson Stuckey reported that from January-April investor contributions (from the private sector) were down $10,000 compared to last year. But most of this — about $9,000 — appeared attributable to "timing" in the receipt of payments.
"Although it's lower, it does appear to be timing-related, versus individual issues," said Stuckey, adding that "we'll continue to watch that" as businesses are "going through some unique circumstances now."
CIC Director Jerry Hayes told the board that only one company asked to make a delayed payment, but none said they couldn't make their contribution. Hayes said some expenses are down, such as travel, "so there will be some offset if there is a revenue reduction."
Meanwhile, Hayes reported that the CIC has liquid assets of $318,698.
This includes $124,649 in its First Federal reserve account, $40,136 in its secondary reserve fund (Sherwood State Bank) and $90,139 in the CIC business development loan fund.
In another matter, the board approved an amendment to the Harmon Defiance LLC development agreement for its project on Commerce Drive, adjacent to the Carpenter Road Johns Manville plant. The Toledo-based company is planning to construct a business park there.
Harmon wants to apply for a JobsOhio grant, but to do so, 650 feet of the street must be accepted by the city as a public street, at least for now, according to Hayes. The amendment approved Thursday accomplishes this change.
Hayes said the "amount of potential (grant) funding" that Harmon is seeking for the project is "worthwhile."
Defiance Law Director Sean O'Donnell told the board Thursday that city council also has to approve the change.
Concerning the Harmon project, the CIC board met in executive session to discuss a purchase option agreement for approximately nine acres owned by Jerry Liska along Commerce Drive.
The board then approved the agreement allowing a purchase option with Liska for the land, which is adjacent to property for the project's second phase.
On another front, CIC Workforce Development Manager Carla Hinkle explained that she is working with Kirk Jones of 7Mindsets to aid school kids in developing workforce skills.
She is hoping Jones, the former Ayervsille Middle School principal, can attend the board's August meeting to explain the program.
CIC board member Bryan Keller supported that idea, so Jones can tell the board what he needs and how the CIC can help him be successful in Defiance County. Furthermore, Keller suggested that the CIC hire Jones, or "someone like him," to run the program, with a goal of "developing the kids so they're the best workforce we can produce in Defiance County."
Stuckey also noted that with schools struggling with revenue issues, they may be forced to eliminate some extras (such as workforce programs), and agreed with Keller's suggestion.
In other business Thursday, the board:
• approved several motions accepting financial reports and credit card statements for February, March and April.
• discussed the board's annual meeting which had been cancelled earlier this year due to the coronavirus situation. The board isn't sure whether an annual meeting will be needed, but board membership needs to be renewed. Hayes said he would check to see if this can be done by proxy, without having an annual meeting.
• learned that Hinkle's office is conducting a 10-question wage and compensation survey among local employers. She also reported on the possibility of still holding summer manufacturing camps for high school students, with a decision to be made by Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.