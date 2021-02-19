Under the guidance of new Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) Executive Director Erika Willitzer, a committee has been formed by her organization to consider ways to grow the local economy.
Willitzer discussed the initiative during the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation board's monthly meeting held Thursday afternoon via Zoom. She said the "home grown committee" tasked with this topic held its first meeting last week and had some "great conversation."
"This is a program that we're wanting to start that really focuses on growing our economy from within," Willitzer explained. "... Right now what we're trying to do is look into supply chain and where there are some gaps or where there are some things that we can improve upon. The other things that we're looking at are new marketing trends, search engine optimization and GIS mapping."
Defiance County Commissioner Ryan Mack, a CIC board trustee and committee member, expressed support for the committee, and receiving "input on what we as a community can do to better help out some of these businesses" and working with them.
"One of the things we talked about, at least in the government perspective, were regulations and how at the local level we can be a voice for some of our smaller businesses as they're having problems getting permitting and things like that," said Mack. "... Little things all the way up to big things, whatever we can do to help these businesses grow and succeed I think will be a great tool for Defiance County."
Meanwhile, Willitzer told the board that she submitted requests for information on three state projects and assisted three local companies with real estate needs.
"So, I am seeing things picking up," she added.
And she briefly mentioned the "metric dashboard" she is creating to keep track of economic development matters.
"I'm really excited about the whole tracking process and making sure we have a good pulse on what's happening throughout the county," said Willitzer.
In another matter, the board received an update from Carla Hinkle, CIC workforce development manager.
She noted that plans are underway to hold two career camps for 10 students each at the Defiance Dream Center. One is scheduled for June 14-17, while the other is set for June 21-24.
Too, Hinkle explained that economic development offices from five counties (Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding and Williams) have teamed to conduct an area wage and benefit survey among area businesses. The surveys will be sent out on March 1, she indicated.
In other business Thursday, the CIC board:
• learned from Willitzer that her appearance before the Four County Career Center board to discuss expansion of two community reinvestment areas (CRAs) in Defiance has been postponed until Thursday. The two CRAs — approved earlier by Defiance City Council — allow tax abatements on new development in designated areas. Willitzer indicated that Four County's permission will allow paperwork to be sent to the state for final approval.
• approved the January financial report showing total assets of $360,817.
• met in non-public session to receive a project update from Willitzer.
