The Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) program was discussed and the 2020 budget was passed during Thursday’s meeting of the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) board of trustees.
Presenting on the PACE program was PACE administrator Jodi Rabquer of the Toledo/Lucas County Port Authority.
PACE programs allow property owners to finance the up-front cost of energy-efficiency or other eligible improvement projects, then pay back the costs over time through a voluntary assessment linked to the property, rather than the individual. Through the programs, 100% financing is available at fixed rates for up to 15 years.
Rabquer said the Port Authority’s program has financed more than 150 projects, providing more than $40 million in capital. It is the fourth largest program of its type in the U.S. The goal, she said, is that the assessments are paid by the savings.
Projects ranging from $25,000 to $10 million can be funded. Prior to using PACE financing, an Energy Special Improvement District (ESID) must be formed. Rabquer said they are currently working to establish districts in Edon and Paulding.
Rabquer reviewed a selection of PACE projects that have been completed throughout the region, including the use of $1.4 million in PACE financing at B&B Molded Products.
“Our first user is very pleased with their experience,” said Jerry Hayes, CIC executive director.
Rabquer noted that a residential PACE program is set to launch statewide in the first quarter of 2020. She said that despite “horror stories” about residential PACE programs in California, new consumer protections are now in place.
Also Thursday, the board heard a financial update from treasurer Tyson Stuckey, and approved next year’s budget.
Stuckey reported that the CIC’s total liquid assets as of Thursday morning were $272,950.
The 2020 budget has anticipated revenue at $361,750, compared to $351,575 last year. Year-to-date revenue is at about $349,000.
Expenses in 2020 are projected at $361,342, compared to $351,575 last year. Year-to-date expenses are at $297,811.
Workforce development manager Carla Hinkle issued her monthly report, and noted that “talk is progressing” on bringing shop class to Defiance High School. Another meeting on the subject is set to take place during the first week of January.
Hinkle said 90 people attended the Advanced Manufacturing Consortium held recently at Northwest State Community College, including representatives from all Defiance County schools.
Upcoming events related to workforce development include career day at Defiance High School on April 28, Skilled Trades Day at Four County Career Center on May 12 and the summer manufacturing camp for students set to take place in July.
Hinkle also reported briefly on an educator boot camp planned for July 2020 and spearheaded by the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center. Fulton, Williams and Defiance counties will be participating.
The camps will provide educators with an up-close look at area manufacturers, allowing them to earn either continued-education credits, or college credits toward a master’s degree, in the process.
Board member Bryan Keller reported that the reconvened workforce development committee recently held its first meeting. Keller said the committee will work to develop one-, three- and five-year workforce development strategic plans, and link local employers with the state and federal programs and opportunities available to them.
In other business Thursday, the board:
• approved Hayes’ 2020 employment contract, which included a 3% raise.
• heard that the executive committee met recently and approved the transfer of a small strip of land on Integrity Drive from the county, through the CIC to Standridge Color Corporation for an expansion.
• was joined by Ohio 82nd House District Rep. Craig Riedel, as well as Floyd Culver, interim director of the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce, and Jack Stantz, the recently elected mayor of Sherwood.
The CIC is a quasi-public organization that relies on both public and private funding to help promote the retention and expansion of existing businesses, while attracting new ones to Defiance County. Its board will meet again Jan. 16.
