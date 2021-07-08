ANTWERP — The Antwerp/Payne/Paulding County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) met this week to discuss current and future projects in the county.
Board member Sue Fowler shared communication from a group of Antwerp business leaders and building owners about the U.S. 24/Ohio 49 exit 3 property. The CIC has an option on 53 acres of this property to market and develop.
NAI Harmon Group was given approval to market this development during the CIC’s May meeting.
Following this communication, Paulding County Economic Development Director Tim Copsey answered questions and presented a variety of new communication updates about the property from NAI Harmon. A marketing flyer was made available to Copsey that will be shared with the board for review and feedback prior to being published.
Copsey shared a brief history of the CIC and reiterated that this group covers the entire county except for the villages of Paulding and Oakwood. He also updated the group on many other possible properties and projects in Antwerp and around the county.
In another matter, Vice President Tony Langham read a written letter from President Sara Keeran indicating that she would like to step down from the CIC president’s position and away from the board at this time. Her resignation was accepted unanimously by the board.
Members decided to table discussion about a replacement for Keeran to allow time for review until the next meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. on Aug. 3.
Persons with thoughts, ideas, recommendations or donations to the CIC can contact board members: Langham, Anita Bok, Randy Derck, Don Oberlin, Antwerp Mayor Jan Reeb, Payne Mayor Steve Wobler, Ken Reinhart, Cork Hughes, Tom VanVlerah, Denise Coleman, Fowler, Ben Kauser, Ron Etzler or the Paulding County Economic Development office at 419-399-8282.
