Student business tours, an effort to establish a new nonprofit corporation assisting local companies and an employee resignation were among the topics discussed by the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation's (CIC) board Thursday morning.
The regular monthly session was held electronically via Zoom, and included discussion about a nonprofit for the CIC's planned "homegrown" program that is designed to benefit local companies and their workforces.
The board and CIC Director Erika Willitzer have discussed the initiative in the past while officials are deciding how to structure the entity. This nonprofit will allow officials to seek grants that will help the CIC office provide additional services to assist local businesses (see related story), according to Willitzer.
The CIC board's treasurer, Tyson Stuckey, recommended contacting the state auditor's office to ensure that certain aspects of the initiative are handled properly.
One question discussed Thursday is who will sit on the new nonprofit's board. Some suggestions have been proposed and discussed, but no decisions were made.
"I really would like to get things moving on this," Willitzer told the CIC board Thursday. "I've been working on this for a very long time, and there are some grants that we've missed out on; there are some grants that I would like to go after, but I can't until we get this formalized."
The CIC board plans to revisit the matter at its March meeting when the new nonprofit's structure may be approved formally.
"Let's get it done at the March meeting," said Ben Nighswander, board president.
In another matter, the CIC's workforce manager, Kortney Williams, reviewed recent efforts to expose county students to certain skills and career opportunities.
The first was the "life skills challenge" held at Fairview Middle School through the OSU Extension Office followed on the same day by a "junior high career fair," according to Williams. Concerning the career fair, she said "tons of employers" participated and it was a "great turnout."
Williams also reported that a "health care tour" was held Wednesday for high school students from Defiance, Ayersville, Tinora and Fairview schools in which kids visited Mercy-Defiance Hospital. The tour also included stops at nursing departments at Defiance College and Northwest State Community College.
In all, about 50 students participated, she said.
A "business and career expo" at Defiance College is scheduled for students on March 23 and will be followed by a "public service tour" for high school kids involving Defiance police, the sheriff's office and the city water plant on March 30, according to Williams.
Additionally, the CIC continues to promote an "educator boot camp" in a four-county region. This will allow tours in local manufacturing facilities for area educators with state funding providing $100 per person.
On another top, Nighswander reported that the CIC's office manager, Sonya Herber, has resigned on "good terms."
Williams is serving as interim office manager. More than 30 persons have applied for the position, and the CIC hopes to make a decision on a new hire next week, according to Willitzer.
In other business Thursday:
• the board approved financial reports for January. Stuckey reported that the CIC received its contribution from Defiance County as well as "some nice investor support," but noted one issue with a credit card. This showed "fraudulent bills" from Apple. As a result, "we closed the account and are getting new card numbers."
• Willitzer noted that officials from TKI — a company which plans to build a new fertilizer plant project in Defiance's Enterprise Industrial Park — plan to fly in on March 22-23. The company is based in Belgium.
• Williams explained that a regional wage and benefit survey for companies is being conducted fill until Monday throughout five area counties.
• Willitzer said she is working on "large expansions" by five local companies as well as other projects.
