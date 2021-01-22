The Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation's (CIC) efforts to interact with schools on manufacturing topics will continue in 2021.
The CIC board, which relies on a combination of private and public money to promote economic development in Defiance County, held its monthly meeting Thursday and focused its public session on workforce topics.
The CIC's workforce development manager, Carla Hinkle, informed the board that she hopes to bring county school officials and leaders of eight to 10 local businesses together in April through a Defiance County Workforce Business Education Advisory Committee that would meet quarterly.
"I'm working on putting that together with the first meeting in April," she said. "... it is going to include businesses and school reps. I would like to have at the meetings a rep from each school, so that invitations will be going out to them as soon as a date is decided upon.
"This forum is more to try to close the gap between the schools and the manufacturers that are out there," said CIC Executive Director Erika Willitzer.
"I think it's a good thing for us to do on a quarterly basis to interact with the superintendents or guidance counselors on what we think is important and what they think is important," said Bryan Keller, a CIC board member and chief executive officer for Keller Logistics Group in Defiance.
"... moving forward I would like to do some sort of Zoom calls into the classrooms with some businesses also," explained Hinkle.
On other topics, she said she is continuing to work "with local Northwest State graduates with video and editing for approved employers to do some sort of platform to get to the schools on skilled trades. My hope is to get it there in April."
Hinkle also informed the board she is meeting with officials from the Dream Center, which will be holding another automotive technician class in February.
Too, she said she is working on the possibility of convening another manufacturing camp in June for students and noted that Sabre Industries, Hicksville, is planning an open house on March 16 for high school students graduating this year. They will take a tour and learn about welding.
In other business, the board:
• approved the December financial report. The CIC board carried over $16,000 from 2020 which may go into the organization's cash reserve fund, according to treasurer Tyson Stuckey. However, he noted that 2020 has not been closed out yet.
• received an update from Willitzer about the expansion of two community reinvestment areas in Defiance, one of which now includes the 1918 school building in downtown Defiance. These allow tax breaks on new investment and are an economic development incentive.
• were informed by Willitzer that the CIC's website address has changed from defecon.com to defiancecountyed.com.
• discussed the CIC board's upcoming annual meeting. A couple different options were presented, but the event may be held virtually, perhaps with an economist as guest speaker.
• passed a motion allowing direct deposit for the CIC office's payroll checks.
