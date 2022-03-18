A new program to help support local businesses was a topic of discussion at the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation’s meeting Thursday afternoon.
Specifically, the board discussed efforts to establish a nonprofit “home-grown” program that will attempt to locate grants to assist local businesses in a variety of services. Public and private grants — perhaps through foundations — might be sought for this purpose.
The nonprofit entity will be established by the CIC board’s nine private-sector members, rather the full 15-member CIC board, thus excluding six elected officials who represent government entities. While the CIC board has discussed the matter, it will take no action to create the 501(3)© entity, relying instead on the private-sector members, only two of which attended Thursday’s session.
The “home-grown” nonprofit’s board will be composed of five of those private-sector representatives, officials indicated Thursday.
An initiative to assist local businesses already is underway through such things as business surveys which may help determine how the CIC can assist these companies in filing open job positions.
Also Thursday, the board received an update from Kortney Williams, the CIC’s workforce development manager.
Among the topics: the CIC’s summer manufacturing camps are scheduled June 21-23 (for Defiance, Tinora and Ayersville students) and June 27-29 (for Hicksville and Fairview schools); a public service expo will be held at Defiance College on March 23 with visits to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, the Defiance police and fire departments, and the city water plant; and a career fair day with Four-County Career Center is being planned for May 11-13.
During her monthly update CIC Director Erika Willitzer said she would be meeting with officials from TKI — a Belgian company which plans to construct a fertilizer plant in Defiance’s Enterprise Industrial Park — next week. She said the company will meet with local contractors.
Too, Willitzer noted that a new company on Integrity Drive — Castlehill Materials, 1459 Quality Drive, which will manufacture stone facades for residential and commercial buildings — has hired a plant manager.
“They are there getting their facility set up,” said Willitzer. “... It’s been exciting to see what’s happening there.”
Earlier, Willitzer informed the board that Hannah Waterman has been hired as the CIC’s new office manager, replacing Sonya Herber who had stepped down several weeks ago. Waterman will begin her new job on March 28.
In other business Thursday, the board:
• approved the CIC’s monthly financial report and credit card statement.
• was reminded that the CIC’s annual meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. on April 21 at VFW Post 3360 in Defiance.
• met in non-public session to discuss business developments.
