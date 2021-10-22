Goals for 2022 were shared with the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation's CIC) governing board during its monthly meeting Thursday at Defiance County East.
New CIC Executive Director Erika Willitzer said a more formal presentation will be made at the board's November meeting. But for now she offered an outline of these goals:
• Targeted growth and prosperity: "Something we really want to focus on in 2022 is trying to go after and applying for workforce and economic development grants. ... and we really want to ramp up our outreach to outside companies and also our existing companies ... going out and talking to them about what their needs are and how we can help."
• Workforce development: "We're really going to be tracking out touchpoints with the colleges with the high schools, and then we're going to create a tracking system for local referrals."
• Brand identity and storing telling: The CIC plans to continue to compose articles about local companies and recreational opportunities to get the word out about them.
• High-performance team: Willitzer suggested holding a content creation day or a strategy day "where we can, like quarterly or monthly, sit down and say, 'OK, here's what's going, what do we need to improve? Where are some gaps we can fill?'"
In other business Thursday:
• Willitzer informed the board that two Defiance companies B & B Molded Products and CBS Boring recently received funds through the City of Defiance's job creation incentive awards program. B & B received $40,000 while CBS Boring was awarded $7,500, according to Willitzer. She said three more awards will be considered by a review committee.
• CIC Workforce Development Manager Kortney Williams reported on a recent informational meeting about a training program for companies that can assist them financially. She also discussed a school-to-work program in the high schools.
• Williams noted that the she and Willitzer met with John Allen of A Packaging Group — the California-based firm which has agreed to lease the new speculation building in Defiance's Harmon Business Park along Domersville Road — while the CIC is working on an employee recruitment plan for the company.
• Willitzer said her office continues to work with a company on a land purchase in Defiance County for a new business venture. Once the land is secured, she said, an announcement about the company will be made. The effort has been ongoing for about six months, she explained.
• Williams told the board that she toured the MEC plant on Ohio 66 (formerly Defiance Metal Products, north of Defiance) with a group of Defiance Middle School eighth graders last week. Other tours are being considered in the health care and financial services industries, she indicated.
• the board approved a new public records policy.
