The Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) bade farewell to its retiring executive director during the organization's December meeting Thursday afternoon.
The board also discussed strategic planning and suggestions to incorporate more "quality-of-life" considerations in attracting companies to the county.
Hayes will be replaced by Erika Willitzer, who was hired by the CIC board this fall. Most recently she was member service and economic development manager for the Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative in Paulding, and has been shown the CIC ropes by Hayes in recent weeks, taking over in earnest on Jan. 1.
That will conclude a 21-year career for Hayes (see related story) as the director of the private-public body that promotes business and industrial growth throughout Defiance County.
"I just want to thank Jerry formally for 21 years of being the leader in business development and economic development in Defiance County," said Ben Nighswander, CIC board president, prompting a round of applause.
Hayes thanked the CIC board for the retirement party held for him recently.
"It's really been a great career for me," he said. "... We've had a lot of great events. I think that we've had growth. I think the program that Erika is taking over with this board is on sound footing and we got some in-roads started with our (industrial) sites and some things on spec buildings and the PACE program and the City of Defiance job creation program as well as ones in Sherwood and Hicksville.
"We have some things that not every community has," Hayes added, "so I've been very happy to be part of that. The part I'll miss the most is all of the people that I've got to meet, make friends with, and I can't tell this board how supportive this board has always been of me. ... Truly, it's just been a great ride, and to all of you thank you very much."
Also Thursday, the board discussed strategic planning.
Willitzer noted that the Regional Growth Partnership — a Toledo-based organization that promotes economic development in northwest Ohio — is forming a "quality-of-life" committee which will promote a more comprehensive approach to attracting and retaining companies. "Quality-of-life" issues concern such things as housing, education and entertainment options in a community.
Willitzer told the CIC board that "Indiana and Michigan all have that same approach, and they are ahead of the game." While noting that the approach is apparent in Defiance County already, she wanted to ensure that "we're intentional that we have to look at everything, and if we don't look at everything we're going to get behind because companies are making decisions based on all those other elements."
CIC board members offered a few observations.
Defiance Mayor Mike McCann supported Willitzer's comments, saying "I think it's pretty obvious that the five years I've been mayor that's important to us here at the city of Defiance on the things we're trying to do."
Making quality-of-life a priority is important, added McCann, because it helps people like Bryan Keller (of Keller Logistics) and Doug Bush (of ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital) — both CIC board members — recruit talented people to fill positions.
"I would prefer that we have an all inconclusive kind of approach ...," said Bush. "I think to strictly look at the attraction and retention of business and to ignore the quality-of-life and the other elements would be, I think, short-sighted."
While not opposed to the initiative, CIC board member Ted Penner cautioned about losing focus.
"I think everybody needs to worry about the quality-of-life and the walkability and all that stuff, but we're one of the only organizations that focuses on the industrial side," he said. "And what we've been doing I don't want to drop it for all the other stuff. ... I don't want to lose our regular focus, but broaden out our focus."
In other business Thursday, the CIC board:
• approved the CIC's 2021 budget of $360,700, a figure that is slightly more the adopted 2020 budget ($361,750). Next year's budget proposes private receipts at $180,700 and public revenue at $180,000.
• received Workforce Development Manager Carla Hinkle's report. Highlights included a planned meeting today with Defiance County's school guidance counselors; preparing for a virtual platform with three employers; holding regional Zoom meetings with economic development officials in Fulton, Henry and Williams counties; and planning for an open house at Sabre-FWT in Hicksville for high school juniors and seniors in the spring to focus on welding careers.
• approved a five-year lease agreement for use of space at Defiance County East, the county office complex on East Second Street in Defiance.
• approved the CIC's monthly financial report showing liquid assets of $313,396.
• passed a motion adding Willitzer as check signer for the CIC, and removing Hayes' name.
