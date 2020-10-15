A contract has been officially approved for the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation’s (CIC) new executive director.
The agency’s board okayed the contract with Erika Willitzer during its monthly meeting Wednesday afternoon at Defiance County East in Defiance.
Willitzer was chosen by the CIC’s executive committee last month from among more than 20 candidates. She will replace Jerry Hayes, who plans to retire at year’s end, but will stay on until then to help acquaint Willitzer with the position.
“I’m looking forward to getting her introduced to the people and proposed projects and things like that,” Hayes told The Crescent-News following Wednesday’s meeting.
Hayes, who has been the CIC’s executive director for more than 20 years, said Willitzer will begin her new job Monday.
Most recently, she was employed as the member service and economic development manager for the Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative in Paulding.
The executive director’s job is working with the public and private sectors to promote economic development opportunities in Defiance County. This could include such tasks as marketing the area’s economic assets, as well as arranging tax incentive packages for existing and prospective employers by working with local governments.
The CIC office in Defiance has a staff of three employees, including the director, and is funded with a combination of taxpayer dollars from local governments in Defiance County and private contributions from local businesses.
In another matter Wednesday, the CIC board received a virtual presentation via Zoom from Barb Maimone of the firm 7 Mindsets.
The company’s social-emotional learning programs — for school children in grades K-12 — attempt to hone decision-making skills, while instilling positive attitudes and motivation.
The CIC is considering the possibility of teaming with area schools to help establish such programs as a workforce development strategy.
Thus far, according to the CIC’s workforce development manager, Carla Hinkle.
Maimone provided some cost estimates to the board Wednesday, noting that the cost to the schools — depending upon how many within the county might participate — would be in the $10,000-$13,000 range.
Hinkle said she has sent out “feelers” to the county’s school districts, but has heard back from only one so far.
“I can’t see how a school wouldn’t be interested in some part of it,” said Hinkle, noting that she hopes to hear back from all the schools by the CIC’s November meeting.
Maimone told Hinkle and the CIC board that she could help contact the schools.
In other business Wednesday, the board:
• approved the transfer of five acres to BAT Technologies, a company affiliated with Credit Adjustments to facilitate the land transaction. The city previously had approved the land transfer — as well as a larger one — to the CIC as part of an incentive package for Credit Adjustments’ headquarters construction project on Geneva Boulevard.
• approved the CIC’s monthly financial report showing liquid assets of $364,316.
• took a brief look at a draft of the CIC’s proposed 2021 budget. This includes $192,000 for employee salaries, as well as $26,000 for marketing, among other things.
• held a one-hour session via Zoom with the executive committee of the Regional Growth Partnership in Toledo. Hayes said the groups discussed collaboration on economic development initiatives across the region, including Defiance County.
• learned from Hayes about three economic development leads. He also noted that he will ask Sherwood Village Council to approve a community reinvestment area in the town. Such a district allows tax abatements on new investment. Meanwhile, he said a groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled on Oct. 29 for the new Harmon Business Park next to Defiance’s Johns Manville Carpenter Road plant.
