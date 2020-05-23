• Defiance County

Church reopening:

Trinity United Methodist Church, 413 E. Second St., Defiance, has announced that it is opening its doors for in-person worship on Sunday for services at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Attendees are asked to wear a mask, social distancing will be maintained and hand sanitation stations will be at every door.

For more information, call 419-782-9781.

Load comments