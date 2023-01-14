ARCHBOLD – A structure that was the heart of one of the first communities in the region has found a new home with the Fulton County Historical Society.
The society will soon take possession of the Lauber Hill Church/meeting house on Fulton County Road 21 in German Township.
“We felt if it we didn’t take it, it would get torn down,” confided John Swearingen Jr., director of the Fulton County Historical Society. “As (it’s from) the first German community in Fulton County, we couldn’t let it go.”
In July, the board of the historical society voted to accept the donation of the building, which is on .8 acres of land, from the Reformed Mennonite Church headquarters in Bluffton. The church/meeting house was built in 1865 and is no longer in use as the congregation has been meeting in private homes.
Swearingen explained that the congregation met in people’s barns until the church was built.
“It was a one-room church,” he stated. “It was added onto in the 1880s to make it bigger. There are still four members of this church that meet in people’s homes (now).”
The historical society board had to go through a lot of red tape to receive the property as it is on less than an acre. Variances had to be granted prior to the deed being transferred.
Society officials have a lot of plans for the church/meeting house including an open house event this summer.
Swearingen commented that the building has a very practical style, which helps illustrate the lifestyles of the early frontiers that came to the area.
“We want to tell the story about the whole River Valley people that came to Fulton County – not just the Mennonite (community). They really shared the same music and folklore. It didn’t matter what denomination they were. It’s (the church/meeting house) from the first Christian group to rough it and live here in this (the Great Black) swamp. The town of Seward (aka Phillip’s Corner) was the only other town around here and had rowdier frontier people.”
Swearingen stressed that the church/meeting house really was the “heart of the community.”
“There used to be a blacksmith shop, a wagon repair shop, two other churches and a wood carver’s shop all in that area,” he declared. “The church is the only thing left. It’s important to preserve it. There’s a cemetery behind it. Everyone buried there has a connection to that building. Even if they are not of that belief anymore, there is such as strong tie to the community that they wanted to be buried there.”
Plans are to make the church/meeting house as multi-purpose.
“I want it to have an appearance of around 1917,” Swearingen explained. “That’s when they first started using the half German-half English hymnal – that shows the transition to the modern Mennonite (church).”
There may be some changes made inside the building however, as there are quite a few pews that are close together. A few pews may be taken out to make the building more useable.
Swearingen suggested it may be possible for weddings to take place in the church still.
“There is a barn behind there that does marriage receptions,” he observed. “It would be cool to have a wedding there at the church and then walk over there.’
There also are plans to have teachers come to speak on different topics at the church/meeting house and do some fun activities around the Christmas season.
“Eventually my dream is to have an online booking system, so people could book tours and have people meet the there when they want to go through,” Swearingen remarked.
The church/meeting house is one of several buildings the historical society owns and maintains. Other buildings include: History Manor, the Museum of Fulton County, Canfield Log Cabin, Reighard Blacksmith Shop, a log cabin and the Wauseon Railroad Depot.
To learn more about the buildings or to donate to help with maintenance of the buildings, visit www.museumoffultoncounty.org.
