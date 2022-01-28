A Friday morning fire destroyed a shop/storage barn on Defiance County’s Christy Road.
The fire at 05447 Christy Road in Tiffin Township, between Banner School and Kammeyer roads, was reported at 10:55 a.m. at the Robert and Sheila Sauber residence.
Firefighters from Tiffin Township, Noble Township, Jewell and Springfield Township-Stryker fire departments were dispatched.
The fire was declared “under control” by firefighters at 12:07 p.m. Friday, but Tiffin Township Fire Chief Ron Rethmel noted that the building was destroyed. He called the metal pole barn a “total loss” as the roof collapsed and its contents destroyed or damaged.
Although the building was made of metal, the blaze got rolling after getting into a combustible attic area, he indicated.
“The attic was fully involved,” explained Rethmel. “Being a metal building it was really tough to access. We couldn’t really get into the attic to put it out.”
Because of a collapsed ceiling hazard, firefighters adopted a “defensive mode” while trying to put it out.
“We were in a defensive mode where we were not going to allow any of the firefighters inside the building because of the potential for the ceiling collapsing, which it did do,” said Rethmel.
The barn’s contents — including tools, saws and a forklift — were severely damaged or destroyed as well, according to Rethmel. New and used motor oils inside the barn also acted as an accelerant, he indicated.
The fire was ruled undetermined, Rethmel noted, but “we’re suspecting a wood burning stove. It’s unconfirmed.”
An excavator provided by the Sauber family was used to access the fire and put out hot spots, according to Rethmel.
Firefighters worked successfully to protect the residence’s house and a small garage nearby.
Rethmel said no injuries occurred.
Firefighters cleared the scene around 3:30 p.m. Friday
