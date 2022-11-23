Santa is coming to Fulton County in a big way this weekend — one in Archold and one in Wauseon.
Two parades will be held to officially kick off the Christmas season and delight crowds of county residents.
Archbold’s Parade of Lights will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
The event, organized by the Archbold Chamber of Commerce, features parade floats lit up with holiday lights. The parade will start at ConAgra, then head to Stryker Street before going north on Defiance Street and turning left on Walnut Street then on LaChoy Drive back to ConAgra.
Rhonda Leininger, executive director of the chamber, said that the parade will feature at least 36 floats.
“The Archbold Band will be playing (too),” she mentioned. “They bring all the attention with the music.”
Adding to the music and attention this year, will be a calliope. The chamber was contacted earlier this year by the calliope’s owner asking if he could be in the parade. It was eagerly agreed he could be.
“It’s really cool and so unique,” Leininger exclaimed. “It’s on a vintage truck.”
Another aspect of the parade will be the motorcycles. TC Brothers Choppers in Archbold will have motorcycles as their entry.
“They were here last year and are coming back,” Leininger said, adding they were one of the top three entries last year. “They are talking they are going to be even bigger than last year. They are a great bunch of people, and people were in awe (last year of their entry).”
Closing out the parade will be the arrival of Santa Claus to town.
Leininger said that approximately 2,000 people came out to the parade in 2021, and hopefully more come out this year to enjoy the lights and excitement as Archbold gears up for the holiday season,
For those who may want to see more Christmas parades, they can head over to Wauseon on Saturday.
The Wauseon community will have its annual Christmas parade, which is also lighted.
“Right now we’re at 35 floats,” said Brooke Baumgartner, clerk of the Wauseon City Council. She added more floats may be added.
Parking on Fulton Street along the parade route will be restricted before the parade starts at 7 p.m. The parade will go from South Park to South Fulton Street, crossing the railroad tracks going toward Oak Street where it will turn west. The parade will turn south at Clinton Street then cross Elm Street before turning west on Depot Street and ending on North Brunell Street.
The parade kicks off the arrival of Santa to Wauseon. He and Ms. Claus will greet visitors at the Historic Wauseon Depot following the event.
Organizers hope people come out and enjoy the parade.
“Last year we had a really great turnout,” Baumgartner said, welcoming everyone to come out and help kick off the holiday season.
