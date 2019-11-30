• Putnam County

Christmas open house:

An open house to celebrate the opening of the Friends of the Library's Christmas Tree Festival will be held from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Ottawa Public Library. The Rainbow Dulcimers will perform and there will be pictures with Santa. Patrons are asked to bring their own cameras for pictures.

The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Putnam County District Library. The festival will run Dec. 7-Jan. 2. For more information, visit www.mypcdl.org.

