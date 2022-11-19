christmas scene

A live nativity scene will again be featured at the “Christmas in Ridgeville” events planned next weekend in the Henry County town. The weekend festival was initiated last year. The above photo shows last year’s live nativity scene.

 Photo courtesy of Amy Wendt

RIDGEVILLE CORNERS — An initial attempt at a special Christmas festival here was enough of a success in 2022 to prompt a second annual event this year.


