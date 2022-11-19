RIDGEVILLE CORNERS — An initial attempt at a special Christmas festival here was enough of a success in 2022 to prompt a second annual event this year.
A committee of the Ridgeville Community Foundation is organizing “Christmas in Ridgeville” for the weekend of Dec. 3-4 in the unincorporated Henry County village’s downtown.
Amy Wendt, a committee member who is handling the marketing and publicity efforts for the event noted that the weekend celebration is the brainchild of Mary Jo Miller, owner of Salon 1915 on Henry County Road in Ridgeville.
“She’s very invested in the downtown, so this was kind of her idea,” said Wendt.
Last year, the event earned enough money for the committee to purchase festive lights that are strung all year across Road X in front of the 10 Pin Tap in Ridgeville. This year, explained Wendt, the group is hoping to raise enough money to upgrade lights on the poles in Ridgeville.
“This year our money is going to be going toward refurbishing and possibly purchasing lights that you put in the light poles as you come into town,” she said. “Ours are getting pretty old.”
Funds raised last year were generated by the sale of tickets for tours of seasonally decorated homes throughout the town. About 200 tickets out of 250 available were sold, according to Wendt.
This year, some 250 tickets will be offered for a different activity — a chocolate walk. This will allow participants to stop at 17 different locations — mostly homes and several businesses — where they can pick up a chocolate treat, noted Wendt.
Tickets can be purchased at Ridgeville Telephone Company, Sherwood State Bank in Ridgeville and Salon 1915.
She said a live nativity scene at Christ Community Church will again be featured while several music options will be available, including music by Bill and Kathy Beck at Congregational Church as well as several Archbold Company, the Junior Choral Society, Henry County Choral Society and Ryan Rohlf.
A trailer will be set up on Road X outside 10 Pen Tap for the latter four musical performances.
The schedule of events for “Christmas in Ridgeville” includes:
Saturday, Dec. 3
• ice skating, DJ and photo booth, food trucks, a live Christmas tree lot and Christmas card photos at Ridgeville Telephone Company, 4:30-8:30 p.m.
• a chocolate walk (ticket required), live music, an ice carving demonstration by Ice Creations and a horse trolley, 4:30-8:30 p.m.
• music by Billy and Kathy Beck at the Congregational Church, 4:30-8:30 p.m.
• Kidz Krafts at Zion Lutheran Church, 5:30-7 p.m.
• live nativity scene at Christ Community Church, 5:30-8 p.m.
• Cookies With Santa, 6:30-8 p.m. at the Ridgeville Township Fire Department.
Sunday, Dec. 4
• a Christmas Village craft show at American Legion Post 454 will be held from from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
