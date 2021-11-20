RIDGEVILLE — If you are looking for a nearby, family-oriented event to celebrate the Christmas season, you should consider visiting Ridgeville the first weekend in December.
The Christmas in Ridgeville Home Tour & Holiday Event Weekend will take place Dec. 4-5 at locations throughout the village.
The home tour is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 4 and will feature six local homes decorated for the holidays. Tickets for the home tour are limited and available in advance at: Ridgeville Telephone Co., 10 Pin Tap and Salon 1915. The Congregational Church on County Road X will also be open to all from 4:30-8:30 p.m., featuring candlelight music by the Galbraith Clan.
Other activities on Saturday will include downtown Christmas carolers by Archbold Community Theater, a live Christmas tree lot, a Christmas card photo op, horse and carriage rides and food trucks.
From 5:30-8:30 p.m. there will be a live nativity drive-through at Christ Community Church presented by the Ridgeville Township churches. Santa Claus will be on hand at the Ridgeville Township Fire Department from 6:30-8 p.m.
On Sunday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. the Christmas Village Craft Show will take place at the Ridgeville American Legion.
Proceeds from the weekend’s activities will go toward Ridgeville village decorations and improvements.
For more information, call 419-572-1732.
