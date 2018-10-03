Region

Craft show:

The Christmas in October Arts & Crafts Show will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Hancock County Fairgrounds in Findlay. There will be more than 320 exhibitors as this is one of the largest exclusive arts and craft shows in northwest Ohio. There also will be live entertainment, pony rides, demonstrations, bounce houses, visits with Santa, Cinderella and Ariel and more.

Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

