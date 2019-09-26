Christmas in October:

Northwest Ohio’s largest holiday arts and crafts show, Christmas in October, will be Oct. 5-6 at the Hancock County Fairgrounds, Findlay.  Cloud Productions has 300 exhibitors from more than eight states who create treasures reflecting a range of tastes, including Americana, primitive, farmhouse, contemporary, country, folk art, vintage, shabby chic, boho, antique, industrial and more. Santa Claus will pay a visit on Saturday. 

Parking is free and event organizers also have partnered with Bliss Charters to offer a free shuttle bus service from the Findlay Village Mall (former JCPenney parking lot), with service every 30 minutes. 

Admission is $6 and children 12 and under are free. A coupon for $1 off adult admission can be found at cloudshows.biz. Those who get their hand stamped Saturday can return Sunday at no cost. 

