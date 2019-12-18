• Defiance County
Campaign ends:
The 2019 Christmas for Kids campaign wrapped up over the weekend. This year's total was $135,000.
Christmas for Kids hosted its annual First Responders Toy Drive and Parade recently. Area law enforcement agencies, fire departments and EMS units met in downtown Defiance for the parade to participate in the 25th annual Christmas for Kids campaign, promoted by the U.S. Marine Corps League 758 charity and iHeart Media. The parade is sponsored by Werlor Waste Control, Defiance.
