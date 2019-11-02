• Paulding County

Sign up:

The sign up for Christmas for Kids in Paulding will be held from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 11 at the NOCAC office at the Paulding County Senior Center, 401 E. Jackson St., Paulding.

Individuals need to bring proof of Paulding County residency, as well as the child's Social Security card or birth certificate and custody paperwork, if necessary. 

