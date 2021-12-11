Christmas for Kids received a $1,000 donation from the Keith Hubbard Family Donor Advised Fund. This gift was made in memory of Keith Hubbard. Pictured awarding the gift are Steve Hubbard, left, and Ray Dailey of the Marine Corps League.
