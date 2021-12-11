donation to Christmas for kids

Christmas for Kids received a $1,000 donation from the Keith Hubbard Family Donor Advised Fund. This gift was made in memory of Keith Hubbard. Pictured awarding the gift are Steve Hubbard, left, and Ray Dailey of the Marine Corps League.

 Photo courtesy of Defiance Area Foundation

