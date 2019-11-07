Christmas for Kids kickoff

Pictured celebrating the kickoff of the 25th annual Christmas for Kids donation drive Monday with a $1,000 donation from State Bank are Ray Dailey (left) of the U.S. Marine Corps; Nicole Wichman, chief marketing officer at State Bank; and Anthony Tegenkamp, State Bank's main office banking center manager. 

Pictured celebrating the kickoff of the 25th annual Christmas for Kids donation drive Monday with a $1,000 donation from State Bank are Ray Dailey (left) of the U.S. Marine Corps; Nicole Wichman, chief marketing officer at State Bank; and Anthony Tegenkamp, State Bank’s main office banking center manager.

Tags

Load comments