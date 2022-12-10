NAPOLEON – A Christmas tradition here is returning for its 20th year.
The Henry County Historical Society will be hosting its annual Christmas Open House and Reveal at the Dr. Bloomfield Home and Carriage House Museum.
The museum is located at 229 W. Clinton St. in Napoleon and is a Queen Anne Victorian-era home built in 1984. The open house will be held from 4-8 p.m on Dec. 17 and 1-4 p.m. on Dec. 18.
It is free to the public.
“It was started in 2002,” said Brian Tilse, president of the historical society, of the open house.
In previous years 50-60 people have attended, but organizers expect more than 100 this year.
The event will not only feature the home, but a bit of mystery as well.
“There is more dealing with a drunken son, Christmas Eve murder and eventual trial and acquittal,” Tilse teased.
Those who wish to check out the home will be treated with its new renovations.
“This year, along with the Dr. Bloomfield Home being decorated with a Victorian Christmas theme, we are featuring our newest additions to the home’s first floor and one second floor bedroom,” Tilse explained. “In 2021, the historical society was offered some turn-of-the-century furniture with some local Napoleon ties.”
The furniture includes a mahogany dining room suite with round dining table, a glass tabletop with mono-graphed etching, a matching mirror backed buffet and side serving table along with eight matching chairs.
“In addition to the dining room suite, we were given a full size mahogany bed, matching dresser, dressing table and side chair — all also made at the turn of the century,” Tilse added.
The items were from the Gen. Robert Kingston Scott family of Napoleon and were originally purchased from the A.E. Augenstein Furniture and Undertaking Company of Napoleon.
“The Scott family furniture was completely restored by Maumee Valley Restorations and is now displayed in the Dr. Bloomfield home along with new window treatments and period lighting fixtures,” Tilse said.
The Scott family has ties to Dr. John Bloomfield, hence the furniture being a great addition to the home.
“John Bloomfield served under … Col. R.K. Scott,” Tilse disclosed. “After the Civil War, John Bloomfield went on to further his education in becoming a physician, and his practice was located in the front parlor of his home. Col. R.K. Scott went on to become a brigadier general, and after the Civil War he became the first governor of reconstructed South Carolina as a Republican. After a scandalous tenure as the South Carolina governor, General R.K. Scott returned home to Napoleon and built his new home at 805 Haley Ave as it stands today.”
Individuals that come out the the Christmas Open House and Reveal will be treated to light refreshments as well as some interesting history.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.