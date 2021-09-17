It's not too early to think about the holiday season for one local organization that addressed Defiance County commissioners Thursday.
John Fifer of the Christmas Cruise Thru group — which operates a large light display at the county-owned fairgrounds in Hicksville every Christmas season — met with commissioners to request financial help with the event's fireworks display. He said commissioners have contributed $5,000 toward the display in the past.
The Cruise Thru is scheduled for Nov. 20-Dec. 23, and is scheduled to be bigger than ever.
Not only is the group planning to restore activities not held last year — such as treats for kids inside a fairgrounds building (eliminated in 2020 due to coronavirus concerns) — $26,000 has been spent for new lights, according to Fifer. And 30 new large Christmas or memory cards will be added along the route, with lighting displays between them, he noted.
The additional lighting is expected to increase the route by a quarter mile, he told commissioners.
"Santa Claus" appearances are planned on three weekends this year compared to two in 2020, according to Fifer.
In preparation for this year's event, some 80 tons in driveway stone will be hauled in, he said, some of it through donations. Commissioner Ryan Mack requested cost figures for the remaining portion.
Concerning the fireworks funding request, he and Commissioner Mick Pocratsky expressed support. However, they declined to make a decision Thursday due to the absence of Commissioner David Kern, promising action on Monday.
"There's no doubt about the tourism that it brings to Defiance County and that little village over there," Pocratsky told Fifer. "... I've watched this thing develop since its inception, and I would really like to add that the core group of volunteers that you guys have had for all these years just amazes me — just give everything up for that cruise thru — and it's amazing to watch it happen."
According to Fifer, volunteers began setting up the display Friday, and more help is needed. He said volunteers will be paid a "little something" this year.
Interested persons should contact Denise Sutter of the Cruise Thru group at 419-542-9000.
Also Thursday, commissioners received the monthly update from Amy Francis, director of county senior services.
She reported that attendance for Senior Day at the Defiance County Fair in Hicksville last month was "way down" from past years. About 200 seniors attended, Francis indicated.
A free bagged lunch was served, she explained, a system that went well and likely will be continued in the future.
She noted more success recently in hiring drivers to provide senior transportation services. This has been an ongoing challenge, with drivers routinely coming and going.
More interviews for drivers will be held next week, Francis said.
In a written report to commissioners, she also noted that her agency provided 6,074 meals (including 5,242 home-delivered) to the county's senior citizens and 173 transportation trips during August.
Too, the Hicksville Senior Center had 49 visitors total in August while Defiance's senior center averaged 37 per day.
In other business Thursday, commissioners received an update from Ron Cereghin, the county's maintenance supervisor.
Noting work during August, he explained that sidewalks and catch basins were installed at Evergreen Lane Office Complex on Evansport Road and the county EMA building in Brunersburg while stone was laid down in place of mulch at the Defiance County East building.
