HICKSVILLE – More than three million holiday lights of the Christmas Cruise Thru display here will transform the Defiance County Fairgrounds into a winter wonderland.
“This year we’ve added so many lights,” said Denise Sutter of the Christmas Cruise Thru. “We’ve got to be close to 3.75 million. It’s 56 acres at the fairgrounds of lights.”
The Christmas Cruise Thru is open from 6-9 p.m. at the fairgrounds on South Main Street beginning Thursday and continuing through Christmas Eve. There also are special events held many weekends.
A free-will donation per car will be taken as admission.
“We want to let people know if they are in line (to get in) at 9 p.m. we will let you in (to enjoy the lights),” Sutter remarked.
Last year 30,000 cars came through the gate.
There will be a special event held today for those who would like to see the lights without being in their car.
“We are ahead of schedule,” Sutter remarked. “This Saturday (today) we have a stroll through the lights from 6-9 p.m. Golf carts and bikes are permitted. Cost is $10 a person with those six and younger admitted for free. We will officially open (the cruise thru) on the 24th from 6-9 p.m.”
The stroll will be held rain or shine. Money raised during the Christmas Cruise Thru helps to benefit nonprofit organizations.
“We donate to the nonprofits that support us,” Sutter explained. “We hope to support the splash pad in the village.”
Funds also help pay for the cost of electricity and insurance to run the lights during the event. There will be several special events held during the weekends of Dec. 2-4; Dec. 9-11; and Dec. 16-18.
In the multi-purpose building and several other buildings on the grounds, visitors will be able to visit with Santa, see live reindeer as well as go to the mini village with crafters and food, the festival of trees and the s’mores shack.
“The tractor-drawn carriage is back on the special weekends,” Sutter added.
The carriage allows visitors to enjoy a ride an open air ride through the lights.
Fireworks will again be set off at the event this year on Dec. 11. The fireworks will start promptly at 6 p.m., and visitors are asked to arrive early as the entry que will close from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for safety reasons.
“We have plenty of room for parking for firework nights,” Sutter stressed.
The parking lot will be open at 3 p.m., but will close from 5:30-6:30 p.m. before reopening. The Christmas Cruise Thru is made possible thanks to a dedicated group of volunteers who help put up the lights as well as manage the event. More volunteers are needed to help with the event. Anyone interested in helping can visit www.volunteersignup.org/b8hq9.
For more information on the Christmas Cruise Thru, including a list of events, visit www.christmascruisethru.com or its Facebook page.
