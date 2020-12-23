Probably the most well-known and largest drive-through Christmas light display in the Defiance area — the Christmas Cruise Thru in Hicksville — registered a record number of visiting vehicles, according to organizers.
The display at the county fairgrounds featured 3.2 million lights and synchronized musical accompaniment through a low-power FM radio frequency, and was to conclude Wednesday night.
But not before more than 60,000 people visited during its eighth year since being established in 2013, according to the nonprofit Christmas Cruise Thru organization's president, Denise Sutter.
Live reindeer and activities within the fairgrounds barns — such as smores treats — were not available this year due to the coronavirus situation, but that didn't slow down traffic. Some 10,271 cars had traveled through as of Sunday night, Sutter noted, with a number of large tour-like buses coming through as well.
She noted earlier this week that the final projected total for 2020 was a little more than 11,000 vehicles, representing a large increase over past years. Previously, the high total for vehicles was 7,081, according to Sutter.
"A lot of people are disappointed we can't have the buildings open to do free smores and stuff," Sutter told The Crescent-News on Monday, "but we can't because of the COVID, so that's a little bit frustrating. But it doesn't really matter because the crowds are still coming out."
Visitors are only asked to make a donation to the Cruise Thru organization, with funds being used for rent, operating expenses and to purchase more lights, according to Sutter.
She said donations this year from visitors were "really good," and she was pleased that "people are comparing us to the places where you have to pay $20 a car. ... We're up there with the big dogs."
Regional and national exposure has helped the organization in recent recent years, she indicated, drawing in visitors from states as far away as Virginia. One website, Travel Inspired Living.com, made mention of the Cruise Thru as one of the best 21 drive-through light displays in Ohio.
"We've had people from Virginia, Dayton and Detroit just for the display," said Sutter. "The word of mouth is out there. It helps when nationally-recognized organizations come through and rate your facility. A lot of people pay attention to lists.
"I'm thrilled that we could have a venue where families felt they could continue to make life-long memories and put COVID out of their mind," she added. "The success of the Cruise Thru has grown so much in 12 months that we have this huge momentum going into 2021. We've already purchased a whole bunch of displays for next year."
Sutter noted that the Cruise Thru organization is a small group of volunteers that sets up displays along a 1.5-mile route through the fairgrounds. The first displays went up on Sept. 10, she said.
While relying on donations and volunteer help, the Christmas Cruise Thru organization struggled with fundraising this year — like other nonprofits — due to the coronavirus situation. But the organization and several others in Defiance County received a $20,000 grant from Defiance County commissioners to help out.
