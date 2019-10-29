• Henry County

Craft show:

Northwest State Community College's annual Christmas craft show will be held between 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday on campus at 22600 Ohio 34, Archbold. More than 90 vendors will have items on display. Those in attendance are asked to enter the main entrance and see displays in the atrium, hall H and the snack bar.

Proceeds will support improvement projects at 4-H Camp Palmer, including roof repairs, water conditioner system upgrades and mower replacement. The Friends of Camp Palmer sponsor the craft show.

Load comments