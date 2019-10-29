• Henry County
Craft show:
Northwest State Community College's annual Christmas craft show will be held between 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday on campus at 22600 Ohio 34, Archbold. More than 90 vendors will have items on display. Those in attendance are asked to enter the main entrance and see displays in the atrium, hall H and the snack bar.
Proceeds will support improvement projects at 4-H Camp Palmer, including roof repairs, water conditioner system upgrades and mower replacement. The Friends of Camp Palmer sponsor the craft show.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.