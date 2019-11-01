• Putnam County

Christmas craft:

A Christmas craft program will be held from 5:30-7:30 Wednesday and 12:30-2:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Ottawa Public Library. Space is limited, so register by calling 419-523-3747. Learn how to design a Christmas card or make a special gift for someone using Shutterfly. Bring your own device. If possible, create a Shutterfly account before the class. The program is possible by a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Load comments