Christmas concert
Photo courtesy of Cathy Booth

The Defiance Community Band will present its annual Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Defiance Community Auditorium. This year’s concert includes special guests, Mandie Heil and members of the Defiance Dance Studio. As in the past, the concert will entertain those of all ages, and children will be able to visit with Santa Claus at the conclusion of the concert. The concert is free and open to the public.

