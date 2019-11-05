PAULDING — Extra-large, custom Christmas cards are on sale now to raise funds for the village’s fifth annual Merry and Bright Christmas Celebration.
The cards can be from businesses, families, organizations or in memory/honor of a loved one, and can include a custom message and logo.
Cards will be displayed on Christmas Card Lane, just past the east side of the bridge on East Jackson Street, through the corner of East Jackson Street and Klinger Road/Flatrock Drive.
The initial price for a 4-foot-by-4-foot custom holiday card is $100. Each year after, it is $75 to display the custom card (price covers setup and storage of the card). Checks should be made payable to CoRP (Community Revitalizing Paulding). The deadline is Nov. 22.
To start or renew a card, contact CoRP at 419-399-5215 or corpaulding@gmail.com. Cards purchased last year will be renewed upon confirmation.
The Merry and Bright Christmas Celebration will take place in Paulding Dec. 8. Festivities will begin at 3 p.m., and the annual Merry and Bright Parade will kick off at 5:30 p.m.
The parade will begin at the corner of Emerald Road and East Jackson Street, and will continue west on Jackson Street, ending at the corner of Jackson and Cherry streets.
A one-hour visit from Santa in Herb Monroe Park, following the parade, will conclude the evening.
