BRYAN — The Bryan Development Foundation (BDF) is bringing the second Christkindl Market of Bryan back to the Williams County Courthouse Square.
The event, held between Thanksgiving and Christmas, is a European-style, outdoor Christmas market. It will be open Thursday-Saturdays starting the day after Thanksgiving through Dec. 17.
The market will be open from 4-8 p.m.
“The inaugural 2021 Christkindl Market was a great success, accomplishing our goals and exceeding our expectations,” according to Russ Davies, president of the foundation and chair of the market. “With our presenting sponsor, the Bryan Area Foundation Community Impact Fund, we are making a new addition for 2022, and tweaking a few items from last year, all to better our visitors’ experience.”
The market will again feature 12 market chalets, carrying a range of products offered by independent local small businesses. Returning to the market this year are Bonnie’s Christmas Cottage, Nutcracker Suite, Dick’s Woodworks, Everyday Books, ElliAnn’s Seasonal Chalet, Spangler Candy Cane Cottage and Chalk Couture.
New vendors are Anthony & Co. Hand Poured Soy Candles, Kathleen & Friends Christmas Kitchen, Holly Jolly Christmas Shop, Beads, Baubles & Pretty Things and Military Masterpiece.
Four warming stations also are planned for the Christkindl Market. Propane heaters will be placed around the courthouse lawn to provide visitors a chance to warm up in between visits to Santa, activities, entertainment and shopping.
Entertainment planned includes carolers, ice carving, choirs, bands, children’s game and a visit from reindeer. Emily Eschhofen is coordinating these efforts to bring free festive entertainment to visitors. Wagon rides, a gingerbread house competition and activities, and games for children also will be featured.
“The Bryan Area Foundation Community Impact Fund is proud to sponsor this event,” said Amy Miller, Bryan Area Foundation president and CEO. “The community’s response last year was outstanding and the market brought people from all over to experience the wholesome, nostalgic-filled family experience, not to mention the opportunity to shop for Christmas.”
The BDF is working with the Bryan Chamber of Commerce. The chamber traditionally hosts horse and wagon rides, the Santa parade and Santa himself. Santa has a long tradition of beginning his evening by singing carols with families while he makes his way to his house on the square. While at his house, Santa will be visiting with children.
Another collaboration is the addition of the Memorial Christmas Tree. The large, live evergreen on the courthouse grandstand will be a place to hang ornaments dedicated to loved ones who have passed.
Wooden ornaments can be picked up from the Bryan Development Foundation booth at the market.
The Christkindl Market also will offer food and drinks. Bryan restaurants will be offering a selection of German and Christmas market-inspired foods like bratwurst, pretzels, mulled wine, hot cocoa and more. The Holly Jolly Christmas shops of West Unity will be roasting cinnamon almonds as well.
Persons wishing to sponsor or volunteer for the Christkindl Market can contact Davies or Spangler at developbryan@gmai.com.
