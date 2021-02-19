NAPOLEON — Those wishing to expand the reach of a Christian education option to the public school system here discussed the matter with Henry County commissioners Thursday.
Dr. Rachel Bostelman appeared with Wes Hoffmire — a pastor with Crossroads Church in Napoleon — to inquire about using the county engineer's facility on Bales Road. Commissioners also discussed a request by a local medical facility to utilize the county vaccine clinic for additional vaccinations, while handling a number of other agenda topics (see related story).
LifeWise would like to use the aforementioned building — or some other location in Napoleon — to provide Christian education to students of the Napoleon Area Schools District.
Although the engineer's building is not for sale, Bostelman told commissioners, "I would recall maybe five or 10 years ago that that was discussed — moving the county garage. I don't know if that's an absolutely closed door ... ."
"We'll talk about it," responded Commissioner Glenn Miller.
But he noted some issues with the property.
For example, the site almost certainly would need EPA-required environmental testing to be conducted, he indicated, and possible cleanup measures. And because the property is county-owned, it likely would have to be sold at public auction.
"We just wanted to know if it's a closed door or something to consider," said Bostelman.
As for the program, Christian education would be offered as an elective during one class period — perhaps during a gym class or study hall — and would not supplant a public school course, she told commissioners.
A committee is exploring the option of a Napoleon location, Bostelman indicated. Some of the committee members are Hoffmire, Tom Mack, Greg Merrill and Steve Small.
She said instruction represents a Christian, Bible-based education, but is not associated with a specific church.
According to the LifeWise Academy website (www.lifewiseacademy.org), Ohio law allows students to receive religious instruction during a school day, but there are guidelines:
• parental permission is required for a child's participation.
• the program must be held off site of school premises.
• no government funds can be used.
"Napoleon Area Schools does have this in their policy," Bostelman said. "It's something that is allowed. The school has been approached and we've been going through some more of those formal steps for approval. But that is something we are likely watching in the fall of 2021."
Hoffmire reported that Van Wert's school district is participating in the program with "amazing results. The teachers are reporting behavior issues are going down. Administrators really, really like it."
Locally, the program option will become available in the Liberty Center and Defiance schools, while the Ayersville Local School District already has it, according to Hoffmire.
He noted that former Ohio State football player Joel Penton — a Van Wert High School graduate — was responsible for getting the program going. He is the executive director of LifeWise, based in Hilliard, a Columbus suburb.
