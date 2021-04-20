• Region

Online auction:

CHP Home Care & Hospice is hosting a Handbags for Hospice online auction April 16-30, featuring designer handbags, a Myrtle Beach trip and other items to support its hospice patient care fund.

Those intereste must register to place a bid at the auction website, www.auctria.com/auction/CHPHandbagsforHospice. Tax-deductible donations may also be made to CHP Hospice on the website.

