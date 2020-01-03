CHP donation

CHP Home Care & Hospice received a substantial donation from the staff at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio this week. Throughout the year, the jail conducted special fundraising events for a charity chosen by the staff. A donation of $4,000 was given in memory of Sue Rastocan, a co-worker. The funds were presented to CHP nursing supervisor Ronda Lewis (front row, center). Rastocan had been a corrections officer for 20 years prior to her death in 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.