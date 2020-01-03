CHP donation
Photo courtesy of CCNO

CHP Home Care & Hospice received a substantial donation from the staff at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio this week. Throughout the year, the jail conducted special fundraising events for a charity chosen by the staff. A donation of $4,000 was given in memory of Sue Rastocan, a co-worker. The funds were presented to CHP nursing supervisor Ronda Lewis (front row, center). Rastocan had been a corrections officer for 20 years prior to her death in 2019.

