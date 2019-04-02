The Community Health Professionals Hospice Beacon of Hope dinner and auction were held Saturday at Defiance Eagles Aerie 372 to raise funds for area hospice services. Looking over some of the donated items up for auction in memory of Chuck Barnes were Ronda Lewis (left), Rylee Arquette (center) and Gary Lewis.
