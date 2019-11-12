• Defiance County
Seek members:
Defiance College has announced the practice schedule for this year's performance of Handel's Messiah. This year's practices will take place over a single weekend.
Rehearsals and performance will be held at St. John United Church of Christ, 301 Webster St., Defiance. The practice schedule will be Dec. 6, 7-9 p.m.; Dec. 7 10 a.m.-noon, 1:15-3:15 p.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m.; and Dec. 8 4:15-5 p.m. The performance will take place at 7 p.m. Dec. 8.
For new singers joining the choir, or for those who would like to brush-up before rehearsals begin, there are practice track resources available that can be shared in advance.
Those interested in participating should contact Defiance College music programs staff, Cassidy Nalepa and Camille Lively at music@defiance.edu to sign up and for more information.
