The Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB) will begin the 2022 event season with its 12th annual Chocolate Walk in downtown Defiance.
The event is set for April 28 with two different time slots available to participate again this year: 11 a.m.–3 p.m. and 4–8 p.m. More than 20 businesses plan to participate, meaning more than 20 pieces of chocolate will be available, according to DDVB officials.
Two different tickets will be offered again.
The first is a "sweets" ticket for a donation of $20, which will include all the chocolate stops along the walk. The second is an "enhanced" ticket for a donation of $30, and will include a bottle of wine from Leisure Time Winery in addition to all the chocolate stops. Three wine options will be offered at the time of ticket reservation.
Tickets are limited with only 400 available, and go on sale Monday at the DDVB office, 325 Clinton St. Tickets also can be purchased over the phone at 419-782-0739, or online at https://ddvb.ticketspice.com/chocolate-walk-2022.
The DDVB encourages participants to know which type of ticket they would like to purchase, what time slot they would like to participate in and whether they are choosing the "enhanced" ticket and which type of wine they prefer. DDVB officials encourage participants to purchase their tickets quickly as this event sells out each year.
Additional prizes and giveaways will be available to participants through the support of community sponsors, Stambaugh Jewelers and Premier Bank.
The downtown outdoor recreation area (DORA) will be in effect during the event and permit establishments will have specialty drinks available for purchase.
Proceeds from the Chocolate Walk will benefit the downtown Defiance beautification fund, specifically, the hanging planters, according to DDVB officials.
For additional event information, the full list of participating businesses, DORA specials and more check out VisitDefianceOhio.com or on Facebook by searching Visit Defiance OH.
The event is presented by the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau and created to benefit the downtown Defiance district through beautification projects.
