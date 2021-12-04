Children’s Lantern in Defiance has welcomed Steve Heilshorn as its new executive director.
Heilshorn, a 1981 Defiance High School graduate and a 1986 graduate of Defiance College, was a board member of the 501©3 organization before being hired full-time as executive director on Nov. 22, following the departure in August of former executive director Nate Taylor.
The organization, which has served foster families, adoptive families, aged-out foster youth, and victims of human trafficking in the Defiance six-county area and beyond since June of 2011, is where Heilshorn explained, God has brought him on his faith journey.
“Every step along my journey has led me to this position here today,” said Heilshorn. “My experiences working in the church, in every aspect of the church from children’s ministry, to youth ministry, to associate pastor to senior pastor, has led me to this executive director’s position. Watching God lead those steps has been an amazing blessing.
“Certain things happen, and you wonder why ministry changes, but when you get to the other side of it, you realize God had it all worked out and everything planned,” added Heilshorn. “I am excited to be in Defiance again, and being a part of the ministerial association now, I can see God doing great things here in this community.”
His faith journey, Heilshorn explained, started in the early 1990s.
“God called me into ministry in 1991 when I was working at my in-laws furniture and appliance store, Cooper Furniture and Appliance (in Oakwood),” began Heilshorn, who studied business administration at Defiance College. “At that time, I went to work part-time with Youth for Christ at Paulding and Wayne Trace schools.
“My wife, Leslie, was called to ministry in 1994, so we left the furniture business and went full-time with Youth for Christ,” continued Heilshorn. “Because we were living in Oakwood, I was doing full-time ministry at Paulding, Wayne Trace and Leipsic. We moved to Paulding in 2001, and in 2004 I accepted a position as youth pastor at Trinity Friends Church in Van Wert, where I stayed for 13 years.”
In 2017, a new opportunity opened up for Heilshorn and his family, which includes sons Samuel (wife Marissa) and Benjamin.
“I ended up taking a senior pastor’s job at Dupont Church of the Brethren in the fall of 2017, and I was there until this past September,” said Heilshorn. “In September, Tim Tracy and I each worked part-time overseeing the operations at Children’s Lantern, knowing there could be a full-time position here, which I started on Nov. 22.”
Heilshorn is excited about the future of Children’s Lantern, which will host an open house to showcase its Hope House Thursday from 5-8 p.m. The Hope House is where the organization houses new clothes and supplies for foster children and families.
“To be in this position, for me, is to get this organization moving in the direction it was founded,” said Heilshorn. “When the Tracys originally started Children’s Lantern 10 years ago, it was founded as a ministry to help with foster care and anti-human trafficking, with a goal of being Christ in those areas. I want to make sure that Christ is at the forefront of everything we do.
“What God has brought to Children’s Lantern over the last year or two, we’re really starting to see it take off the way the ministry is intended to operate,” continued Heilshorn. “We have the new office, we have the Lantern Lofts (apartments above Ruby Rose in downtown Defiance to house aged-out foster youth), which will house a couple young adults starting Jan. 1. Seeing God work in all of it, is an amazing blessing.”
As far as the open house, Heilshorn is excited for the public to see what Children’s Lantern has to offer.
“The open house is an opportunity for people to stop in and see our office, see where we’re located and to get an understanding of our Hope House,” said Heilshorn. “Our Hope House is a store for foster families who are in need of clothing, diapers, child seats, etc. We believe it’s important in foster care for foster children to have new items, especially those who have just come into foster care with sometimes just the clothing on their backs.”
Heilshorn went on to explain he and his staff, which includes Abbie Koiner, family care coordinator; Ashlee Vandemark, chief financial officer; and Christina Schafer, services coordinator; have a shared vision for the future of the non-profit organization.
“One of the things I want to do is get with churches and individuals who believe in our ministry, and talk to them about our needs,” said Heilshorn. “It’s a blessing for people to be able to give of their time, talents and prayers. I want to let people know how that can be done. So far I’ve been in the pulpit at three churches, I want to continue to do that, and I want to get in front of the local service organizations to share what we do.
“We want to make sure people in Defiance know that God is going to use Children’s Lantern for His will, and that we are alive and well,” added Heilshorn.
To learn more about Children’s Lantern, go to childrenslantern.org, call 419-943-2473 or send an email to, hello@childrenslantern.org.
