• Defiance County

Immunizations:

The Defiance County General Health District will offer regular immunizations (non-COVID-19) to children covered by Medicaid or without insurance at the Hicksville Huber Opera House, 157 E. High St., from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday by appointment only.

There will be no walk-ins accepted. Call 419-784-3818 to make an appointment.

