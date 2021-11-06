Children’s Book Week is Nov. 8-14, and Defiance Public Library System (DPLS) will be celebrating in style.
Established in 1919, Children’s Book Week is the longest-running national literacy initiative in the country. Every year, young people across the nation participate by attending events at schools, libraries, bookstores, celebrating at home, and engaging with book creators both online and in person.
This year’s theme is Reading is a Superpower! Visit Defiance Public or Sherwood Branch library and share your superpower so we can decorate the walls with them, or choose a superpower activity from the library’s jar.
Children from birth-grade 6 can also spin the prize wheel this week during their visit to any DPLS library (Defiance Public, Sherwood Branch Library, Hicksville’s Johnson Memorial Library).
Plus, November is also Picture Book Month, and what better way to celebrate than by reading one picture book each day? All ages are welcome to participate in the “Celebrate Picture Books!” reading challenge, taking place Nov. 1-30, to earn an entry into three drawings for gift cards from area businesses, plus the grand prize: gift cards and an original illustration by David LaRochelle. Registration will be available at defiancelibrary.beanstack.org. Reading can also be tracked quickly and easily using the Beanstack Tracker app, available in the Apple and Google Play stores.
For more information about these or other DPLS events, visit defiancelibrary.org/calendar.
