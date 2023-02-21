Zonta Club of Defiance will be hosting “Unchained at Last-Ending Child Marriage” from 6-7:30 p.m. on March 2 at Defiance College’s Schomburg Auditorium.
This event is open to the community and is a free event that features Fraidy Reiss, a forced marriage survivor turned activist.
Ohio’s current law, passed in 2019, allows marriage at age 17 with judicial approval if the age difference is not more than four years, plus other “safeguards,” a release about the March event noted.
Reiss is founder/executive director of “Unchained at Last.” She was made to marry a stranger in New York City’s ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, according to the release.
She founded her organization to provide help to women and girls who are either trying to say no to a forced marriage and their parents aren’t listening, or are already in a marriage like that and are trying to get out.
Reiss’ research and writing on forced and child marriage have been published extensively, including The New York Times, Washington Post and Journal of Adolescent Health and by Oxford Press.
She has been featured in books (including as one of the titular women in Hillary and Chelsea Clinton’s “The Book of Gutsy Women”), films (including the award-winning documentary “Knots: A Forced Marriage Story”) and television, radio and print news stories.
