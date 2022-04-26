At approximately 1:30 p.m. Monday, the Chief grocery store in Defiance was closed for an incident as city police pursued a wanted suspect.
Jen Broadwater, manager at Chief did not comment about the incident when asked on Monday.
Chief Supermarket, Inc. in Findlay was contacted and Julie Anderson, media relations said that it was a “police incident that local police would be better able to answer any questions about.”
Anderson added, “I am aware that the employees and customers were asked to evacuate the building earlier and now are able to return.”
Police were unable to apprehend a subject who had entered the store and hidden inside, according to reports from police at the scene.
The store was reopened about 2:15 p.m. After reopening, the subject fled the store and officers were able to arrest him at Perry and Deatrick streets, in front of the grocery store.
At the press time there was no other information available, but Police Chief Todd Shafer indicated that the suspect was wanted on a warrant.
