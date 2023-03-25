NAPOLEON — After 23 years as a firefighter, Napoleon’s new fire chief is still going strong and focused on serving the public.
David Bowen started early in life as a firefighter and has moved up through the ranks to this new position. At the Napoleon Fire Department he has served as firefighter; obtained his fire 1 and 2 certifications along with EMT basic and paramedic certifications; and served as fire officer 1, 2 and 3, line captain and hazmat technician.
Being an in-house promoted firefighter in recent weeks, Bowen sees his experience as a way to relate to each individual in the department.
“I started right out of high school in 2000,” said Bowen. “This is my 23rd year in total. I started out in Wood County at the Central Joint Fire District, near Liberty-Washington Township Fire Department with my volunteer certification. Going from there I went to Liberty Center and then moved to Napoleon in 2003. ... I have taken every step and worn every hat and understand the challenges in each position. ... I am not just saying it as chief, I have done it. ...When I came here, no one knew me, but now it’s come full circle.”
The chief has been married for 15 years and has a son who is 14, and twins who are six years old. His wife works for the state, and the couple met through the fire department.
“I was part-time and she joined part-time, too, and the rest is history,” he explained. “She still holds her EMT basic card. As the kids get older, she may pick that up again. Without the fire department, I wouldn’t have her or my three kids.”
He spends a lot of time with family on the river water skiing or wake-boarding. There’s also time at the ballfield or hunting with his older son.
Before starting in the fire service Bowen ran a trucking service with his dad out of Liberty Center — Bowne Transport, LLC. He said it’s always been his dream to be a firefighter, and he just found out recently that his great-grandfather was a founding member of Point Place Fire Department north of Toledo.
Seeing himself as a servant for others, Bowen said that he likes to keep the fire station as open as possible to the public. He invites people to visit to see how the firefighters live and work together.
“We are open 24/7, and even though our building is locked there are doorbells so people can stop and we can do pop-up tours,” he clarified. “This is your fire department — it’s the citizens of Napoleon’s fire department. We are here for the community no matter what. It’s your tax dollars at work.”
Over his 23 years as a firefighter he has seen many changes from the way of fighting fires to increased education to the way the department conducts day-to-day business.
“This job is not about the title for me,” Bowen added. “It’s about everybody else. It is a tough job, and it’s not all sunshine and rose. The biggest change is call volume. We are answering calls all hours of the night, making sure things are safe in our community. We have overlapping calls, different ways of going about our daily business and continual training. ... A lot of people only see us on a call and don’t see how many calls we actually do. Public education as well goes along with (our work).”
Bowen added that another consideration for firefighters today is an increase in safety issues.
“I was a pre-911 firefighter and in 2001 there was a large of influx of firefighters,” he continued. “It became the glory job at the time. Now that glory has worn off due to the increase in cancer rates, suicide and and stress of being a firefighter. Those challenges are climbing so much and it’s no longer the dream job it used to be.”
He said that some of the menial labor like cleaning toilets, preparing meals, meetings, repairing things in station, installing smoke detectors and fire safety programs added to daily briefings, calls and trainings are kind of boring for some people.
“A firefighter may have a bunch of stuff planned for the day, but the calls don’t stop,” he said. “Firefighters also need to rest, so we have to plan down time. ... We are dealing with peoples’ lives, and it’s important for us to be on our ‘A game.’
Add to those challenges the increased heat in a building fire and open floor plans, and fewer people want to apply for the job.
“The amount of time in a fire has decreased because of the amount of material in homes today,” Bowen added. “The fire load is higher as homes are built more cheaply to save money. Open floor plans also are problematic since a fire is not contained to individual rooms, but to whole floors.”
Too, he added that social media has been both a blessing and a curse.
“We can get messages out there quickly through an online platform. It has both helped and hindered — everyone has it and everyone is taking snapshots of firefighters in positive and negative lights.”
Bowen expressed his concern with finding volunteers for some of the same reasons. He also said that volunteers have a primary job that they don’t want to jeopardize so volunteer fire stations are having a tough time, too.
“When I tested full-time Napoleon had 30 people apply,” he said. “Now we’re lucky to get four or five. Now we have to do lateral transfers to get others in. So, to draw new people, if someone has five years in a city like Wauseon they could start here at the same wage.”
Currently, Napoleon Fire Department has one station with 29 members total, staff and chief.
“We are permitted up to 50 firefighters and could always use people,” he added. “Right now we have 11 firefighters, including chiefs per shift and two part-time people. We have two engines, one ladder truck, a brush truck, two command vehicles, three ambulances with ALS (advanced life support) equip and an air boat.”
With just shy of 2,000 runs last year, Bowen says runs are trending downward this year.
“Already we anticipate 1,800-2,000 this year again, both EMS and fire. We cover Napoleon City and Township as well as Flatrock and Harrison townships.”
